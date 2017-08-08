The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:35 am National

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Questioning Minority Status Of Muslims In J&K

Outlook Web Bureau
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Questioning Minority Status Of Muslims In J&K
Supreme Court To Hear Plea Questioning Minority Status Of Muslims In J&K
outlookindia.com
2017-08-08T09:36:41+0530

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea filed by Ankur Sharma, questioning the minority status of the Jammu and Kashmir's Muslims.

Earlier, the apex court asked the Centre and State Government to sit together and deal with the issue jointly.

In February, the court had imposed a cost of Rs 30,000 on the Centre for not filing its reply to a PIL alleging that minority benefits are being enjoyed by majority Muslims in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

Jammu-based lawyer Ankur Sharma, in his plea, has alleged that benefits accruing to minorities were being taken away by Muslims who were in a majority in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea also alleged that rights of religious and linguistic 'minorities' in the state were being "siphoned off illegally and arbitrarily" due to extension of benefits to "unqualified sections" of the population.

He has also sought directions for constitution of a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir and extension of the National Minorities Commission Act to the state. (ANI)

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (9 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Law & Legal National News Analysis
Next Story : Rajya Sabha Polls: Voting Begins At Gujarat Assembly
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters