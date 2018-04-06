Supreme Court To Hear Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Case Today

The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya Case on Friday, a century-old matter of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims.



In the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, the apex court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that that mandated a three-way division of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The top court earlier dismissed all 32 intervention petitions, including applications of Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Teesta Setalvad, in the case.

Advertisement opens in new window

During the previous hearing, a bench, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had directed the registry not to entertain any intervention application in the Ayodhya case.

The top court also rejected the intervention plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in the matter.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was on December 6, 1992, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.

ANI