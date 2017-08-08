The Website
08 August 2017

Supreme Court Rejects Petition Seeking To Make Yoga Compulsory In Schools

Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-08T11:17:53+0530

The Supreme court of India has rejected the petition for making yoga compulsory in schools. 

The government had earlier told the Supreme Court that yoga education cannot be an enforceable fundamental right under the law governing children's right to free and compulsory education.

On March 8, 2011, Petitioner-advocate J C Seth had urged the apex court to seek response from the Centre on making yoga a compulsory subject in schools citing Section 7(6) and 8(g) and (h) of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Earlier this year, in March, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien had pitched for making yoga a compulsory subject in schools across the country as he said the practice helps in holistic development of one's personality

He made the remark at the 80th-anniversary celebrations of Prajapita Brhamkumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, a spiritual non-government organisation (NGO), at its headquarters in Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

