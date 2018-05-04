The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 May 2018 Last Updated at 2:58 pm National

Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Arrest Of Journalist Upendra Rai

Rai claimed he has been framed in the case as he has been writing against an ED official who was part of the team probing the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.
Outlook Web Bureau
Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Arrest Of Journalist Upendra Rai
Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Arrest Of Journalist Upendra Rai
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Supreme Court today refused to interfere with the arrest of journalist Upendra Rai by the CBI for his alleged involvement in dubious financial transactions.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said it would not like to interfere in the arrest, saying it has not gone through the application filed by Rai seeking protection.

The CBI had yesterday arrested Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai for allegedly indulging in dubious financial transactions and getting an airport access pass made by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by furnishing false information.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rai claimed he has been framed in the case as he has been writing against an ED official who was part of the team probing the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

He will be produced before a trial court here today.

Rai was questioned at the agency headquarters along with two others for the entire day before being arrested, officials had said yesterday.

Prasun Roy, chief security officer of Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd, was also booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, they had said.

The probe agency had carried out searches at eight locations in Lucknow, Noida, Delhi and Mumbai.

In its FIR, the agency alleged that going by the value of transactions above Rs 1 lakh during 2017, Rai's accounts received Rs 79 crore while Rs 78.51 crore was debited from it during the same period.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court Journalists National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Thousands Of People Asked To Leave Homes After Hawaii Volcano Eruption In US
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters