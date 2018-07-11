Taj Mahal Protection A 'Hopeless Cause': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up Centre for not taking steps to protect Taj Mahal, saying “it is sheer lethargy on the part of authorities,” dubbing the issue of preserving the historic medieval structure a "hopeless cause".

The bench said it will hear the matter on day-to-day basis from July 31.

The top court said that despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj protection, no concrete step has been taken by the government.

The top court also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the Taj Mahal.

It directed the Centre to furnish full details of the steps taken and action required to be taken for protecting the iconic monument.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj's protection.

The Centre told the bench that Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur was assessing air pollution level in and around the mausoleum and will give its report in four months.

It said a special committee has also been set up to find the source of pollution in and around the Taj, which will suggest measures to prevent it.

In May this year, the top court had expressed its concern over the historic monument being infected by insects and observed that Taj Mahal had earlier turned yellow and was now going brownish and greenish in colour.

The court has been monitoring developments in the area to protect the monument, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Monday, the apex court said the monument was one of the seven wonders of the world and cannot be "decimated" while maintaining that people, who are not the residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter a mosque located inside the Taj Mahal complex to offer Friday prayers.

