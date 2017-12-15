The Website
15 December 2017

Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Link Aadhar With All Govt Schemes To March 31

The government urged the apex court that citizens be allowed to open new banks accounts and link it with Aadhar before March 31.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2017-12-15T11:33:27+0530

Supreme Court on Friday agreed to Centre's submissions of the  deadline for mandatory  linking Aadhar with all schemes till March 31 next year.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in an interim order, also modified its earlier order with regard to linking of Aadhaar with mobile services and said the deadline of February 6 next year for this purpose also stood extended till March 31.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said that for opening new bank accounts, an applicant will not be required to provide Aadhaar number to the bank.

However, the applicant will have to show the proof to the bank that he/she has applied for the Aadhaar number, Justice Chandrachud, who wrote the unanimous interim order, said.

The apex court said the Constitution Bench would commence final hearing from January 17 on the petition challenging the Aadhaar scheme itself.

Yesterday, Attorney General K K Venugopal had submitted before the top court that the deadline of mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various services and welfare schemes can also be extended upto March 31 next year.

Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.

Some petitioners in the top court have termed the linking of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers as "illegal and unconstitutional".

With Agency Inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Tax Havens and Banks Judiciary: Supreme Court Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card Government-Governance-Government Policies etc National News Analysis

