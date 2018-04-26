Supreme Court Bar Association Accuses Centre Of Interfering In Judicial Functioning

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday accused the Centre of meddling with the functioning of the judiciary calling it a serious matter to be taken up strongly.

Commenting on the appointment of senior lawyer Indu Malhotra as the Supreme Court judge, SCBA chief advocate Vikas Singh told ANI: "By making one appointment and not making another, the government has interfered in the functioning of the judiciary. This is a very serious matter and should be taken up with the government very strongly," he added.

"Indu Malhotra is a fine lawyer and she will prove to be a great judge. I have a huge reservation at the attitude of the government, there is no way by which they should not have cleared Justice KM Joseph's name," he said.

Singh also said the matter should be taken up with the government very strongly.

Malhotra will be the first woman SC judge to be appointed to the post directly from the bar.

The government has decided to put on hold the elevation of Justice KM Joseph, who heads the Uttarakhand High Court.

