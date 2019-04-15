Supreme Court Asks Rahul Gandhi To Explain Remarks On Rafale Verdict

﻿
“We make it clear views attributed to this court by Rahul Gandhi in media/public on Rafale verdict have been incorrectly attributed," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Congress presidon ent Rahul Gandhi to explain his alleged remarks on top court’s verdict on Rafale deal.

The top court directed the Congress president to give his explanation on or before April 22. The court will hear the case on April 23.

“We make it clear views attributed to this court by Rahul Gandhi in media/public on Rafale verdict have been incorrectly attributed. We make it clear court never had occasion to make such observations while hearing legality of documents for admissibility in Rafale case,” the SC said.

In response to the Supreme Court hearing on Rafale last week, Gandhi had said, "I want to thank the Supreme Court. The entire country is saying that Chowkidar chor hai (Chowkidar has committed theft). It is a day of celebration that the Supreme Court has talked about justice."

 

