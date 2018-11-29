Supporting Formal Primary Education For Underprivileged

From being a poor boatman’s son to becoming a renowned scientist and the President of the world’s largest democracy, the story of APJ Abdul Kalam is testimony to the fact that education can bring about a 360 degree change in the life of the underprivileged.

Without education, the development of the children and the nation at large, is incomplete. With the passing of the Right to Education Act in 2009, nearly 260 million children now attend school in India, making it the world's largest schooling system. Yet, as per the 2011 National Census, 39% of the population is below 18 years of age, and with India being the second most populous country in the world, the number of children needing education is certainly huge. This anomaly highlights the scope for creating quality educational infrastructure that is accessible, sustainable and facilitative.

Be it the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan, the Mid-Day Meals, or the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Mission among others, our country’s welfare measures place great value in ensuring that all children have access to formal education. Such measures do help in enabling more and more children to go to schools and seek education.

Role of Corporates- Social Responsibility Towards Society

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the mandate of the government to make companies integrate social and environmental concerns into their business operations so as to strengthen their responsibility towards society. At present, a key domain of social intervention for corporates is education, wherein, they undertake creation of schools, construction of toilet facilities, support libraries, provide books and stationery, etc.

PNB Housing-Championing the Cause of Education

PNB Housing, a leading housing finance company, is actively engaged in improving the access to education for underprivileged children through its various CSR initiatives. The company’s work in this area of intervention, focuses on supporting the development agenda by enabling more and more children to attend schools, learn, grow and become a part of the bright future of our country.

Their efforts are premised on the vision that every child, irrespective of his/her socio-economic conditions has full and equal rights to access formal education and aspire to achieve the best for himself/herself, once provided with the right opportunity and platform.

Envisioning Positive Change in the Lives of Children-Supporting VIDYA Schools

PNB Housing has partnered with VIDYA-a NGO working primarily for the underprivileged children aged 3-12 years of age, to adopt and support all operational costs of two schools: Rainbow Montessori School (Bal Vihar, Delhi) and Primary School of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (Adchini).

These schools aim to enrich the community and bring about meaningful change in the lives of the people. Children from very humble backgrounds attend these schools. The teachers strive to ensure that the children look forward to each day as a new learning. The curriculum is designed in an innovative manner and is affiliated to the CBSE syllabus as well.

Premium quality of education is offered at these schools. The students from these schools are equally exposed to ideas and practices that lead to better growth and development, as any other top-notch school.

A Successful Collaboration- Milestone Achievements

In this intervention, across the two schools, through PNB Housing support:

Focus is on ensuring formal education for 400+ children

Average pass percentage amongst students has increased to 91%, enabling them to stand shoulder to shoulder with other top performing schools in the country

Increased enrollment opportunities in renowned private schools after class V, enabling the students to aspire for better opportunities

Exemplary results in National level tests assessing quality education

Supporting all operational costs for running the schools and taking forward the mission of imparting formal primary education to all.

Thus, education indeed plays a critical role in transforming the life of a child, resulting in him/her becoming a better person and a good citizen of the country. More companies like PNB Housing are needed to bring about this positive change in the lives of millions of underprivileged children.