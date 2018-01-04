The Website
04 January 2018

Superstar Rajinikanth Embarks On Political Journey With Karunanidhi's Blessings

The party's working president MK Stalin was also present there.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-01-04T09:42:52+0530

Days after confirming his entry into politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi at his Chennai residence to "seek his blessings."

The party's working president MK Stalin was also present there.

Although, the meeting has triggered speculation among the political circles whether Rajinikanth is mulling an alignment with the DMK.

However, the actor-turned-politician said that he met the DMK chief only to seek his blessings ahead of his political journey.

"He is the senior most politician in the country. I respect him a lot. We have a very good friendship. I took his blessings as I am entering politics. I am feeling very happy after meeting him," Rajinikanth told reporters.

This is Rajinikanth's first ever political meet after announcing that he would be contesting the next state assembly elections by floating a new party.

Earlier on the last day of 2017, the actor, after announcing his decision, also called for a political change in Tamil Nadu.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In the next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu", he had said while addressing a gathering.

Noting that the politics in the country had gone "very wrong" and under the guise of democracy, political parties are looting their own people, the superstar had said, "Such a system needs to be changed".

ANI

M.K. Stalin M. Karunanidhi Rajinikanth Tamil Nadu DMK

