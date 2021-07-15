July 15, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Superman aKa Henry Cavill Signs A Romantic Comedy

Superman aKa Henry Cavill Signs A Romantic Comedy

'Man of Steel' actor Henry Cavill will be playing the role of a professor in the film titled ‘The Rosie Project’

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:41 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Superman aKa Henry Cavill Signs A Romantic Comedy
Henry Cavill will soon be seen in a romantic comedy
Source: Instagram
Superman aKa Henry Cavill Signs A Romantic Comedy
outlookindia.com
2021-07-15T16:41:42+05:30

British actor Henry Cavill has joined the cast of the romantic-comedy film ‘The Rosie Project’. According to a report in Deadline.com, the plot of the film revolves around an unlucky-in-love professor, who creates a questionnaire to find the perfect match. Instead he misses a completely different woman who doesn’t tick on of the boxes on the questionnaire, but might just be the perfect match for him.

After appearing in a slew of action projects the romantic -comedy is seen as a welcome change by many in the industry for Cavill. who has made a big name for himself in the action genre after appearing in projects such as Mission: Impossible-Fallout’, The Witcher and the DC Cinematic Universe (in which he plays Clarke Kent aKa Superman), 

The producer of the show ‘Orange Is The New Black’, Steve Falk will write and direct the movie, while Matt Tolmach and Micahel Costigan will be producing the feature film.

Cavill recently finished filming the second season of ‘The Witcher’. He is also set to star in the ‘Highlander’ reboot, Matthew Vaughn's next spy action thriller ‘Argyle’, and the sequel of ‘Enola Holmes’, in which he played Sherlock Holmes to Millie Bobby Brown's protagonist.

(With Inputs from PTI)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Brave, Courageous And A Gripping Saga: Critics Can't Stop Praising 'Malik' Starring Fahadh Faasil

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Henry Cavill England Hollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos