02 August 2018 Last Updated at 3:39 pm National

'Super Emergency', Says TMC After Delegation Stopped At Assam's Silchar Airport

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said it was like a "super emergency situation".
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-08-02T15:39:23+0530

A Trinamool Congress delegation which reached Silchar on Thursday to assess the situation in Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the NRC was stopped at the airport, official sources said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien said it was like a "super emergency situation". 

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who is a member of the delegation, told PTI that the police stopped them at the airport on their arrival saying their visit might create trouble.

The TMC delegation including six MPs were kept in the VIP lounge of Kumbhigram airport in Cachar district under Barak Valley region, the sources said.

The Cachar district administration Wednesday night issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC and banned entry of any person not involved with the NRC process in the district.

The TMC team went there at the instruction of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee has been accusing the BJP-led central government of resorting to "vote-bank politics" on the NRC issue and saying that "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.

(Agencies)

