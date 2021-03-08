Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad List For SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a fairly decent IPL 2020 in UAE. The team led-by David Warner qualified for the playoffs despite several injuries to their main players.(More Cricket News)

One of the few teams who maintained their core team, SRH didn’t need to go big in IPL 2021 auctions.

They have added just three players to their existing squad. The team will open their campaign against two-times IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 11.

READ: IPL Returns Home - Complete Schedule

SRH finished third on the points table. Thangarasu Natarajan was one of the finds for both SRH and cricketing world.

The left-arm pacer who after a successful IPL went to the tour of Australia as a net bowler, ended up making debut in all three formats. David Warner hailed Thangarasu Natarajan as ‘an absolute legend.’ Sunrisers play there matches in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Check out Sunrisers Hyderabad complete schedule

1) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 3, April 11 (Sunday); Time 7:30 PM IST

2) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 6, April 14 (Wednesday); Time 7:30 PM IST

3) Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 9, April 17 (Saturday); Time 7:30 PM IST

4) Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 14, April 21 (Wednesday); Time 3:30 PM IST

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Match 20, April 25 (Sunday); Time 7:30 PM IST

6) Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Match 23, April 28 (Wednesday); Time 7:30 PM IST

7) Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Match 28, May 2 (Sunday); Time 3:30 PM IST

8) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Match 31, May 4 (Tuesday); Time 7:30 PM IST

9) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Match 34, May 7 (Friday); Time 7:30 PM IST

10 ) Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Match 38, May 9 (Sunday); Time 7:30 PM IST

11 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Match 43, May 13 (Thursday); Time 7:30 PM IST

12 ) Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Match 48, May 17 (Monday); Time 7:30 PM IST

13 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 50, May 19 (Wednesday); Time 7:30 PM IST

14 ) Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Match 52, May 21 (Friday); Time 3:30 PM IST

Checkout Sunrisers Hyderabad’s complete squad

Latest Additions: Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5 crore), J Suchith (30 lakh).

Squad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi.

