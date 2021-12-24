Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Sunny Deol Shares His First Look As Tara Singh From 'Gadar 2'

Actor Sunny Deol took to Instagram to announce the schedule wrap up of 'Gadar 2' and shared a look from the film.

Actor Sunny Deol as Tara Singh from 'Gadar 2'. | Instagram/@iamsunnydeol

2021-12-24T19:51:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 7:51 pm

Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday announced the completion of the first schedule of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2', along with sharing the first glimpse of his character Tara Singh from the Anil Sharma directorial.

'Gadar 2' is the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar'. 'Gadar 2', which was officially announced in October this year, will see actress Ameesha Patel and actor Utkarsh Sharma reprising their characters Sakeena and Charanjeet (Jeete).

Deol took to Instagram to share pictures of himself in the role of Tara Singh.

 
 
 
  He captioned the post as “Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed. #Gadar #TaraSingh.” 

 Patel has also been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes clicks from the sets of 'Gadar 2'. Have a look if you haven't already. 

 
 
 
'Gadar' marked 20 years of its release in June this year. In a conversation with  Indianexpress, 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma had earlier stated, “The entire nation wants Tara Singh to come back and that Jeete grows up.”

