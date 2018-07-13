The Website
13 July 2018 Last Updated at 4:31 pm National

Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: SC Disposes Off Swamy's Petition

The Apex Court has said that the Delhi Police has already filed its chargesheet in the case.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI FIle Photo
The Supreme Court on Friday disposed off a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking a time-bound investigation into the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The Apex Court has said that the Delhi Police has already filed its chargesheet in the case.

On July 5, the court granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with the case and he was asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs.1 lakh.

Shashi Tharoor then filed an application before the Patiala House Court to restrain the Delhi police from supplying the copy of the chargesheet to any third person or stranger in connection with the case.

In his petition, Tharoor said he wanted a "fair trial". He further claimed that there has been "misreporting" and "spreading of false information" regarding him and alleged that it would subvert the legal process.

After Tharoor's plea, the Delhi Court issued a notice to the police.

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

 

(ANI)

