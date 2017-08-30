The Website
Sunanda Pushkar Case: Delhi HC Asks Police For Status Of Probe, Says Will Look Into It If Needed

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
 The Delhi High Court has asked the police to inform it of the status of the probe in the Sunanda Pushkar case and said that it will look into it if required.

The Delhi police was expected to submit the additional status before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, which was sought for in the last hearing.

Earlier on August 19, Delhi's Patiala House Court pulled up the Delhi police for delaying the de-sealing of the hotel suite, in which Sunanda Pushkar was found dead.

They have also asked the Police as to why has it taken two months to inform the hotel that they would need more time.

On other hand, the Leela hotel told the court that Police had sent a letter to the hotel, the other day that Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will have to visit the hotel again on September 1 to collect further evidence, and hence the room can't be de sealed yet.

Courts of Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, has taken note of Police submission that the CFSL expert team will have to visit the Leela hotel on September 1 and collect evidence.

The lawyer representing Leela Hotel told the court that the room has been sealed since 2015, and no evidence has been collected so far.

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

With Agency Inputs 

