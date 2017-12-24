Subramanian Swamy Trolls BJP, Says ' A National Ruling Party Gets A Quarter Of NOTA’s Vote. Time For Accountability'

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has trolled his party's state unit for falling behind NOTA in the RK Nagar by-poll elections.

BJP, with 485 votes, was trailing behind NOTA which had received 798 votes.

Swamy took to Twitter and wrote, "A national ruling party gets a quarter of NOTA’s vote. Time for accountability."

TN BJP record: A national ruling party gets a quarter of NOTA's vote. Time for accountability — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017

Dinakaran seems to have won the R K Nagar election caused by JJ death. I expect to see the two ADMK factions now to unite for 2019 LS poll — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 24, 2017

Earlier in the day, Rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran continued to lead by over 5,000 votes at the end of the second round of counting for the RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai, pushing the ruling party nominee behind him and the DMK to the third spot.

Fighting as an independent, Dhinakaran bagged 10,421 votes at the end of the second round. He registered 5082 votes in the second and 5,339 in the first.

Ruling AIADMK's E Madhusudanan bagged 4,521 votes at the end of round two. He got 2,738 votes in the first and 1783 in the second.

(With PTI inputs)