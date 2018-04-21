Sub-Inspector Suspended For Demanding Pizza For FIR In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

A lady Sub-Inspector was allegedly suspended for demanding pizza from a restaurant owner, who came to register a complaint in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The incident is of Hazratganj Police Station, where the owner, Rohit Berry went to the police station to file a case against an unknown man, who did not pay for the food in the restaurant.

The lady Sub-Inspector wrote the FIR, but asked the owner to bring Pizza when he comes again to take the copy of the FIR.

Advertisement opens in new window

"She asked us to bring food and take our FIR copy. We supplied the order but they returned it and paid us after the incident went viral on social media," said the owner of the restaurant Rohit Berry.

SSP Hirendra Kumar confirmed the suspension of the sub-inspector and said a departmental inquiry has been initiated in the matter.

ANI