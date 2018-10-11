Sub-inspector Allegedly Commits Suicide In Ghaziabad

A 43-year-old sub-inspector, Vijay Kumar allegedly committed suicide in Ghaziabad. The cop shot himself with his service pistol in a room of police club inside the premises, police said.

Sub-inspector Kumar was posted at Kavi Nagar police station in the city for the last two-and-a-half years, they said.

On Wednesday, Kumar went to sleep after finishing his night officer's duty. A few minutes later, his colleague, who was sleeping there, heard gunfire shots, the police said

Kumar was lying in a pool of blood in his room and he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

He was under depression as he was named in an FIR lodged against him in April this year under Section 307 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is under trial in a district court of Mathura, police said.

PTI