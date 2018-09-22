﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Student Commits Suicide In IIT-Madras

Student Commits Suicide In IIT-Madras

Police suspected that he could have been under "some kind of pressure due to low attendance", but added that a detailed probe was on.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
Student Commits Suicide In IIT-Madras
File Photo
Student Commits Suicide In IIT-Madras
outlookindia.com
2018-09-22T18:25:03+0530

 A final year student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras allegedly committed suicide Saturday by hanging from the ceiling of his room, police said.

Shahul Kornath (23), from Malappuram in Kerala, was pursuing his B Tech-M Tech (dual degree) Naval architecture programme, police and the institute administration said.

No suicide note was found from his room, police added.

However, they suspected that he could have been under "some kind of pressure due to low attendance", but added that a detailed probe was on.

Meanwhile, the institute mourned the student's death as an "irreparable loss".

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to not just the institute and the family, but society as a whole. May his soul rest in peace," it said in a statement, adding that it was cooperating with the authrities on the matter.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chennai IITs Students National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Gandhi Playing Into The Hands Of Pakistan And China: BJP On Rafale Allegations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters