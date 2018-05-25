The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 May 2018 Last Updated at 3:20 pm National

Strictest Possible Action Will Be Taken Against Major Gogoi If Found Guilty: General Bipin Rawat

On May 23, Gogoi was briefly detained by police in Srinagar after an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a hotel with a young woman, according to a police official.
Outlook Web Bureau
Strictest Possible Action Will Be Taken Against Major Gogoi If Found Guilty: General Bipin Rawat
ANI/Twitter
Strictest Possible Action Will Be Taken Against Major Gogoi If Found Guilty: General Bipin Rawat
outlookindia.com
2018-05-25T15:33:42+0530

Army chief General  Bipin Rawat on Friday said exemplary punishment would be given to Major Leetul Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

On May 23, Gogoi was briefly detained by police in Srinagar after an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a hotel with a young woman, according to a police official.

"If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," Rawat told reporters at Pahalgham while on a visit to the Army Goodwill School.

Advertisement opens in new window

READ ALSO:  Police Order Probe, Hotel Manager Speaks On Major Gogoi Incident

READ ALSO:  Major Gogoi Case: Wary Silence In Girl's Village, Family Wants Case Buried

Advertisement opens in new window

"If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest...The punishment will set an example," the army chief said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated an inquiry into the incident involving Gogoi, whose decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir last year sparked a row.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Bipin Rawat Major Leetul Gogoi Kashmir Srinagar Indian Army National News Analysis
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pakistan Temporarily Bans Bollywood, Hollywood Films During Eid
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters