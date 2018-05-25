Strictest Possible Action Will Be Taken Against Major Gogoi If Found Guilty: General Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said exemplary punishment would be given to Major Leetul Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

On May 23, Gogoi was briefly detained by police in Srinagar after an altercation when he was allegedly trying to enter a hotel with a young woman, according to a police official.

"If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," Rawat told reporters at Pahalgham while on a visit to the Army Goodwill School.

If anyone in Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong & it comes to our notice then strictest action will be taken. If Major Gogoi has done something wrong then I can say that he will be given due punishment & the punishment will be such that it will set an example: Army Chief pic.twitter.com/vO2hdeqilx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2018

"If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, I assure you that he will be awarded punishment at the earliest...The punishment will set an example," the army chief said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated an inquiry into the incident involving Gogoi, whose decision to tie a civilian to the bonnet of his vehicle in Kashmir last year sparked a row.

