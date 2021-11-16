Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Stone Pelting In Khandwa After Dispute Over Bursting Of Firecrackers

As per preliminary information, the dispute started between two groups in Kanjar Mohalla over the bursting of firecrackers and the violence later spread to the Bhagat Singh Chowk.

2021-11-16T11:51:45+05:30
Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 11:51 am

Two groups allegedly threw stones at each other following a dispute over bursting of firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa city, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around Monday midnight.

The police later brought the situation under control and stepped up security in two areas of the city, Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told reporters. He said as per preliminary information, the dispute started between two groups in Kanjar Mohalla over the bursting of firecrackers and the violence later spread to the Bhagat Singh Chowk.

"The situation is now under control and we are monitoring it," the official said, without revealing more details. Some eyewitnesses said stones were pelted at a marriage reception venue during the incident and some vehicles were also damaged. They also claimed that police used force to control the situation. 

- With PTI Inputs

