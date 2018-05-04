Stone Pelters Are Creation Of RSS, Government Agencies: National Conference

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday opined that it is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and certain government agencies which are responsible for the current unrest in the Kashmir valley.

National Conference (NC) MLA, Javed Rana, while addressing the media a day after stone pelters attacked a school bus in Kashmir's Shopian, said that 'stone pelters are being backed by the RSS and few Central agencies'.

"Stone pelters and disturbance in the region (Jammu and Kashmir) are a creation of RSS and some of the country's agencies," Rana said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I would like to tell Prime Minister that some of the country's agencies have had a hand in giving rise to militancy and disturbing law and order in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Earlier this week, a student suffered injuries when stone-pelters targeted a school bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Kanipora village of Shopian district.

The minor was rushed to a local hospital following the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the father of the minor had said, "My son has been injured in stone pelting and this is against humanity. This (stone-pelting) could have been anyone's child. They (children) are so innocent and this thing (stone-pelting incident) is very bad. Such incidents should not happen to children."

"Few miscreants gheraoed the school bus and hurled stones at it. One student was injured. The area has been sanitised. A search for stone pelters is underway and they will be arrested soon," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, Shailendra Kumar had told ANI.

Last year, Rana had even used derogatory language against soldiers and state police leading to a massive outcry.

(ANI)