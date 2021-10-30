Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Stefanie Gurzanski Shares Shooting Experience For Vogue Czech Beauty Cover

Stefanie Gurzanski has also graced the covers of several prestigious A-list publications, including Maxim, Vogue, and Elle, to mention a few.

Model Stefanie Gurzanski

2021-10-30T11:13:03+05:30

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:13 am

Model Stefanie Gurzanski has added another great project to her amazing career. She appeared on Vogue Czech Beauty Cover in November 2021. On her Instagram page, the model shared pictures from the magazine cover in which she looked quite ravishing. Her latest feat has made her very happy excited to see what's next.

When asked about her experience of shooting for Vogue Czech Beauty Cover November 2021 edition, Stefanie shares, "The experience has been incredible. It is always fun to do magazine photoshoots or cover shoots. Vogue is quite professional, has a great team, brilliant photographers, make-up and fashion artists, editors and a helpful team. They were quite clear about their concept, which made the entire shoot process easy."

Stefanie Gurzanski has also graced the covers of several prestigious A-list publications, including Maxim, Vogue, and Elle, to mention a few. Her confident walk and comfortable gait, as well as her uncommonly attractive looks, make her a hit on the runway. Stefanie is well-known among designers all across the world. Her charm and the way she handles herself has enchanted even the internet globe.

Thanks to her captivating personality, Stefanie has risen to become one of Canada's most popular Tik Tok stars. Her Instagram and Tik Tok followings are rather impressive. People's admiration for her is clear in the number of comments and likes her postings and videos receive worldwide.

About what's next for her, Stefanie says, "I have more such exciting collaborations. I will be doing different photoshoots for lifestyle magazines and popular photographers. I am also an influencer, so I am working on creative video ideas for Instagram and TikTok. I will keep sharing my new work on my Instagram page. I am positive that 2021 is going to end on a sweet note for me."

Follow Stefanie Gurzanski on Instagram below:
https://www.instagram.com/stefaniegurzanski/

