As nation celebrates Ganesh Mahotsav, the best way to keep Ganapathy Bappa happy is doing it the eco-friendly way. It is time to stay away from chemicals, plastics and thermocol which is harmful to the environment. Plaster of Paris causes damage to the water bodies when the idols are immersed because it is not biodegradable. The paint which is used to make them look bright and colorful is toxic and kills marine animals when it is immersed in the last day of the festival.

Actress Adah Sharma who is currently in London shooting for Commando3 makes an eco-friendly Ganesha from clay dough to wish her fans Ganesh Chaturthi. Clay Ganapathy is a good option since it has no chemicals in it. Though it is a little heavy, one can always opt for a small idol which can be made at home. The markets are also flooded with red soil Ganesha. These idols are made of red soil, seeds, organic fertilisers and colours.

The other option is using paper and clay as these are lightweight as compared to the idols made of only clay. They look as impressive as the Plaster of Paris idols and are easily soluble in water. The best thing about these paper idols is they don’t weigh more than three kilos.

Actress Shefali Jariwala says, “We have to be responsible towards the environment when we celebrate our festivals. Ganpati festivities bring a lot of joy to us but the rituals can cause a lot of harm to the marine life. For my family, only eco-friendly Ganpati completes this festival of joy in the true sense.”

“We worship our idols and then we forget about the mess that has been made after immersion. Nature has a way of giving back. And we can never go against it. So, my husband, Parag and I always try as much as we can to keep our Ganpati festivities eco-friendly. This is something we should follow,” she adds.

Right from the Ganpati idol to the decoration and the plates where the guests are served food are all biodegradable for Jariwala. “This way the festival can be celebrated in a joyous and responsible manner!”

Ways to avoid environmental damage

*Don’t buy idols made of Plaster of Paris

*Switch to eco-friendly products for decoration as well. Avoid thermocol and plastic decoration. Use cloth, wood and other eco-friendly products

* Music and dance are important for any festival but remember that your celebration shouldn’t cause noise pollution. Keep the volume low