States, UTs Have 4.05 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses In Store: Health Ministry

August 27, 2021
Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

Outlook Web Desk 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:58 pm
Representational Image
PTI
Union Health Ministry claimed that on Friday more than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation.

According to ministry's statement, the states and union territories have received over 58.86 crore vaccine doses so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses areunder way.

It said more than 4.05 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

