Monday, Nov 22, 2021
State Legislative Assemblies Are "Temples Of Democracy"

Addressing the Jharkhand Assembly on its 21st Foundation Day, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais urged the lawmakers to have quality debates without causing disruption.

State Legislative Assemblies Are "Temples Of Democracy"
2021-11-22T19:44:31+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 7:44 pm

Calling the Parliament and the state legislative assemblies "temples of democracy", Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais maintained that lawmakers must maintain the dignity of such institutions.
"There have been a lot of changes in the functioning of Parliament and legislative assemblies. Disrupting the proceedings of the House has become a routine. It has become a tradition to demand adjournments of the House or not allow the temples of democracy to function over trivial matters…we should take care that the dignity of these institutions is not maligned by our conduct," he said.

The governor further articulated that instead of raising issues in a dignified manner under set traditions and rules, it has become a trend to storm into the Well and shout in front of presiding officers to disrupt the proceedings.

"The legislative is the highest decision-making authority in a democracy, making laws that reflect the collective wish of the citizens. It's the responsibility of the opposition to effectively place people's problems in front of the government and play a constructive role,". Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said that the government is striving to achieve the objectives of inclusive development.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the goal of the ruling party and the opposition is the development of the state. He said that the government is working for the overall development of the state and had launched a slew of welfare schemes on Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15. Several fallen security personnel were posthumously honoured. The deputy commissioners of East Singhbhum, Ranchi and Ramgarh districts were awarded for their performance in the COVID vaccination drive.

Septuagenarian BJP MLA from Bishrampur, Ram Chandra Chandravanshi, who is known for his courteous behaviour in the House and is among those lawmakers who don't have any criminal case against them, was given the best legislator award.

With PTI Inputs

Hemant Soren India Jharkhand Parliament State Assembly
