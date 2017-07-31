The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:57 pm National

State Bank Of India Cuts Interest Rates On Savings Account With Balance Upto Rs 1 Crore

Outlook Web Bureau
State Bank Of India Cuts Interest Rates On Savings Account With Balance Upto Rs 1 Crore
FILE PHOTO/PTI
State Bank Of India Cuts Interest Rates On Savings Account With Balance Upto Rs 1 Crore
outlookindia.com
2017-07-31T15:00:53+0530

The State Bank of India, country's largest lender, has slashed interest on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent on balance up to Rs 1 crore, ahead of RBIs policy review this week.

However, the bank will continue to offer 4 per cent interest on savings account balance of Rs 1 crore and above.

"The bank is introducing two-tier saving bank interest rate with effect from July 31. While balance above Rs 1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4 per cent per annum, interest at 3.5 per cent will be offered on balance of Rs 1 crore and below," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement opens in new window

It further said: "the decline in rate of inflation and high real interest rates are primary considerations warranting a revision in rates of interest on savings bank deposits."

SBI said revision of saving bank rate will enable the bank to maintain marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) at existing rates.(PTI)

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi SBI Interest Rates National News Analysis
Next Story : PAN Cards Not Linked To Aadhaar Will Be Cancelled, Last Day To File Returns Today, Says Revenue Secretary
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters