The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:38 pm Sports News Analysis

Star India Bags India's Home Series Rights For Nearly 1 Billion Dollar

Star once again outbid Sony and Reliance Jio as BCCI laughed all the way to the bank, having clinched another billion dollar deal.
Outlook Web Bureau
Star India Bags India's Home Series Rights For Nearly 1 Billion Dollar
File Photo
Star India Bags India's Home Series Rights For Nearly 1 Billion Dollar
outlookindia.com
2018-04-05T17:41:44+0530

Broadcasting giants Star India today bagged the media rights of Indian cricket team's bilateral home series as well as domestic cricket for a record Global Consolidated Rights (GCR) bid of Rs 6138.1 crore (USD 944 million approx) for a period of next five years, till 2023.

With the India home cricket rights, Star now has a virtual monopoly in the cricket broadcasting world having bagged the IPL rights for a record Rs 16,347 crore (USD 2.55 billion) bid. They also own the rights for all ICC Tournaments (men's and women's 50-over World Cup, World T20).

Advertisement opens in new window

The GCR comprise TV broadcast rights as well as digital rights for the Indian sub continent as well as the Rest of the World (RoW).

Star once again outbid Sony and Reliance Jio as BCCI laughed all the way to the bank, having clinched another billion dollar deal.

The bidding went for three days with the first day ending at Rs 4442 crore while yesterday, it breached the Rs 6000 crore mark.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Broadcasting Sports Cricket Sports News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Pak Court Refuses To Set Aside Govt's Ban On 'Social Welfare Activities' Of JuD And FIF
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters