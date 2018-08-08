Stalin Breaks Down After Madras HC Allows Burial Of Karunanidhi At Marina Beach

DMK working president M.K Stalin broke down outside the Rajaji Hall where the mortal remains of party chief M. Karunanidhi is kept, after the Madras High Court ruled the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu can be buried at the Marina Beach.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition party had moved the court last night after the AIADMK government rejected its request for allowing the burial of Karunanidhi on the famed Marina

sands alongside his mentor and former chief minister C N Annadurai.

The Madras High Court today allowed the burial of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on the Marina

Beach. As DMK supporters celebrated the verdict, Stalin was seen crying after hearing the verdict.

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin breaks down after Madras High Court's verdict to allow the burial of former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach. pic.twitter.com/rzgJ4h4fG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

He had last night penned an emotional letter for his father M Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

In his moving letter, Stalin asked the DMK chief, "I have always called you as Thalaivare (Leader). Shall I address you as Appa once at least now?" "Every time you used to tell me the place where ever you go. Now, where did you go without telling me? Where did you go leaving us in lurch?" the letter read.

Stalin also quoted Karunanidhi's statement that the latter wanted to be written on his memorial, which read, "Here lies the person who worked relentlessly throughout his life."

The emotional son then asked the Tamil Nadu former chief minister that whether he has gained complete satisfaction for what he did for the Tamil society or he is just hiding to see if anyone can beat his achievements.

Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. His funeral will be held with full state honours on Wednesday.

Soon after his demise, many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of various states expressed their deep grief and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

(Agencies)