The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 August 2018 Last Updated at 10:23 am National

Srinagar: NIA Arrests Son Of Hizbul Chief Syed Salahudin

Early Thursday morning the NIA raided residence of Syed Shakeel Ahmad at Rambagh locality of Srinagar and took him into custody.

Outlook Web Bureau
Srinagar: NIA Arrests Son Of Hizbul Chief Syed Salahudin
File Photo: PTI
Srinagar: NIA Arrests Son Of Hizbul Chief Syed Salahudin
outlookindia.com
2018-08-30T10:23:58+0530

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday morning arrested son of Hizbul Mujahedeen Chief, Syed Salah-ud-Din. 

Early Thursday morning the NIA raided residence of Syed Shakeel Ahmad at Rambagh locality of Srinagar and took him into custody. Syed Shakeel works as lab technician at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura for past 25 years. He is the second son of Salahudin arrested by the NIA. Last year, the NIA arrested Syed Shahid, in money laundering case. Shahid is lodged in Tihar jail, Delhi.

The NIA spokesman said that Shakeel was arrested in terror funding case. The NIA also said that they had issued a summon to Shakeel earlier but he didn’t turn up. He will be taken to Delhi for questioning.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar Hizb-ul-Mujahideen NIA - National Investigation Agency National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kylie Jenner Is Super Pumped Over Her Abs Making A Comeback
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters