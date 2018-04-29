Srinagar-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Soon After Take-Off

A Srinagar-bound Air India flight from Delhi returned here shortly after take-off this morning due to a technical issue, the airline said.



The AI-825 flight, with 180 passengers, which took off at 10.15 AM, returned to Delhi and safely landed at 10.55 AM under “emergency conditions”, an Air India spokesperson said, adding that the exact cause of the technical issue is being ascertained.



Passengers are being boarded in another flight and it will take off shortly.