The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:47 pm National

Srinagar-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Soon After Take-Off

Outlook Web Bureau
Srinagar-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Soon After Take-Off
File-Representative Image
Srinagar-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Soon After Take-Off
outlookindia.com
2018-04-29T12:52:10+0530

A Srinagar-bound Air India flight from Delhi returned here shortly after take-off this morning due to a technical issue, the airline said.

The AI-825 flight, with 180 passengers, which took off at 10.15 AM, returned to Delhi and safely landed at 10.55 AM under “emergency conditions”, an Air India spokesperson said, adding that the exact cause of the technical issue is being ascertained.

Passengers are being boarded in another flight and it will take off shortly.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Srinagar Air India National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Red Fort Row: Centre Says MoU With Dalmia Bharat Group Only For Maintenance
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters