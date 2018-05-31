The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:15 am National

Sri Lanka To Release New Map On Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau
Sri Lanka To Release New Map On Thursday
COURTESY: GOOGLE MAPS
Sri Lanka To Release New Map On Thursday
outlookindia.com
2018-05-31T10:16:59+0530

The Sri Lanka Survey Department (SLSD), the national surveying and mapping organization under the Ministry of Land and Land Development is all set to release the country's new map on Thursday.

Sri Lanka has decided to update the geographical map after 18 years.

A revised map including, an additional two square kilometer of land of the Colombo Port City is set to be released today.

Survey General of Sri Lanka PMP Udayakantha said a digital version of the map demonstrating the land added to the Colombo city by reclamation of the sea is to be released, Colombo Page reported.

In the last 18 years, the geography of Sri Lanka has undergone several developments, including territorial changes.

The new map produced by the 1:500 ratio will include features like Moragahakanda reservoir and various other schemes.

Measures have been taken to produce printed copies of this map by June mid, while digital maps are made available.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Petrol Price Cut By 7 Paise, Diesel By 5 Paise Per Litre
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters