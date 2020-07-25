July 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rules Out retirement, Says He's 'Just Warming Up'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rules Out retirement, Says He's 'Just Warming Up'

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears determined to continue his playing career as he approaches the age of 39

Omnisport 25 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rules Out retirement, Says He's 'Just Warming Up'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks to his AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Rules Out retirement, Says He's 'Just Warming Up'
outlookindia.com
2020-07-25T19:16:33+0530

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to have ruled out imminent retirement, insisting: "I'm just warming up!" (More Football News)

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward joined Milan on a short-term deal in December, but there is uncertainty over his long-term future.

Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli is keen to keep the player at San Siro, with a move to Silvio Berlusconi's Monza or a return to his native Sweden having also been mooted.

It has also been suggested Ibrahimovic could retire when the 2019-20 Serie A season concludes in August, just two months prior to his 39th birthday.

However, in an Instagram video published on Saturday, Ibrahimovic said: "So you think that I'm done, that my career will soon be over. You don't know me.

"All my life I had to fight. No one believed in me, so I had to believe in myself.

"Some people wanted to break me, but they only made me stronger. Others wanted to exploit me; they only made me smarter. And now you think I'm done?

"To all of you, I only have one thing to say: I'm not like you, because I'm not you. I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic and I'm just warming up!"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

and i'm just warming up

A post shared by Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Jul 25, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

Ibrahimovic has scored seven goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season, helping Milan to find some resurgent form that has put them sixth in the table with two games to go.

Next Story >>

PSG Confirm 'Serious' Ankle Sprain For Kylian Mbappe

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan Football Retirement Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos