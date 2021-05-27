May 27, 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Fined By UEFA Over Financial Interest In Betting Company

Veteran Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been hit with a fine and directive aimed at ceasing his association with a betting company.

27 May 2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic became a global ambassador for Bethard in 2018.
2021-05-27T10:39:55+05:30

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been fined €50,000 by UEFA for having a financial interest in a betting company. (More Football News)

UEFA last month announced it was investigating Ibrahimovic after Swedish publication Aftonbladet claimed the Milan striker was potentially in breach of FIFA regulations due to apparent involvement in the Maltese gambling company Bethard.

It was claimed that a business Ibrahimovic owns holds 10 per cent of Bethard's shares, making it their fourth-largest shareholder.

Icon Ibrahimovic became a global ambassador for the company in 2018.

European football's governing body on Wednesday revealed the former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star has been hit in the pocket for violating Article 12(2)(b) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

The chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body also issued Ibrahimovic with a directive aimed at ceasing his association with the relevant betting company.

Serie A club Milan have also been fined €25,000 due to Ibrahimovic's financial interest in the betting company.

It is another blow for Ibrahimovic, who was ruled out of the rescheduled Euro 2020 due to a knee injury.

