Poshan
Zinedine Zidane Equals Vicente Del Bosque Record As Real Madrid Coach With Second Most Wins

Zinedine Zidane reached an impressive mark as Real Madrid defeated 10-man Valencia 3-0 on Thursday

Omnisport 19 June 2020
Zinedine Zidane oversaw Real Madrid's 3-0 LaLiga victory over 10-man Valencia thanks to a brilliant Karim Benzema brace.
Zinedine Zidane celebrated his 133rd win as Real Madrid head coach to move second on the club's all-time list.

Zidane oversaw Madrid's 3-0 LaLiga victory over 10-man Valencia thanks to a brilliant Karim Benzema brace in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

In his second spell in charge of Madrid after returning in March 2019, Zidane became the coach with the second most wins in club history – equalling Vicente del Bosque's record.

Miguel Munoz tops the list with 357 wins as coach of Madrid, where he led Los Blancos to two European Cup triumphs and nine LaLiga titles from 1960 to 1972.

Zidane, who enjoyed great success as a Madrid player between 2001 and 2006, has claimed three Champions League (2016, 2017 and 2018) trophies in the dugout.

The 47-year-old Frenchman has also tasted LaLiga (2017), UEFA Super Cup (2016 and 2017), Club World Cup (2016 and 2017) and Supercopa de Espana (2017 and 2020) glory in the coaching role.

Zinedine Zidane Praises Real Madrid's Two-Goal Hero Karim Benzema After Surpassing Ferenc Puskas

