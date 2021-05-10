Zimbabwe Vs Pakistab, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Matters Of Balls For PAK To Complete Series Sweep

Somehow, Zimbabwe avoided another 3-day defeat but it's now a matter of balls for Pakistan. Babar Azam & Co need just one more wicket to complete a 2-0 series win after Zimbabwe resumed Sunday on 52/4 in their first innings and reached stumps at 220/9 in the second essay. Pacer Hasan Ali took five wickets on the third day as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 132 and were made to follow on at Harare Sports Club. It was then left-arm spinner Nauman Ali's turn to inflict damage on a Zimbabwe side that have been out of their depth. He took five wickets as Zimbabwe's batsmen meekly surrendered to the spinner and opening bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who collected four wickets. Nauman figures read 5/86 while Afridi had 4/45, with Zimbabwe still trailing Pakistan by 158 runs. For the hosts, Luke Jongwe, batting on 31 off 51, and Blessing Muzarabani (0), can give some joy by delaying the inevitable as long as they can. Pakistan won the first Test convincingly inside three days by an innings and 116 runs. Follow Day 4 updates and cricket scores of second Test match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan here:

