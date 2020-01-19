ZIM Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Craig Ervine Back In Familiar Routine For Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine demonstrated his liking for Sri Lankan bowling as he helped Zimbabwe enjoy the best of day one in Harare, where a two-Test series got underway on Sunday.
The 34-year-old achieved his highest Test score against the Sri Lankans in Colombo back in July 2017, when his 160 in the first innings was overshadowed by a sensational run chase by the hosts.
In that high-tempo match, Sri Lanka were set 388 for victory and reached the target with four wickets in hand, but this was very different Test cricket, with a pedestrian run rate seeing Zimbabwe take baby steps to 189-2 in 84 overs.
This was the home side's first Test action since November 2018, and a first at home since a year previous to that.
Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza made 55 and 63 respectively to set a solid platform, their stand of 96 spanning 50.1 overs, with left-hander Ervine stepping up the pace slightly on his way to 55 not out by stumps, striking three sixes along the way.
The trio claimed a slice of history - it was the first time Zimbabwe's top three have all scored fifties in the same innings of a Test.
Ervine was unbeaten alongside Brendan Taylor (13 not out) at the end of the day.
Sri Lanka are looking for a lift after losing in Pakistan last month, while Zimbabwe are impeded in this series by the lost of paceman Tendai Chatara to a bicep injury.
#1stTest | Day 1 | UPDATE: FIFTY! @Craig_Ervine77 has scored his fourth Test half-century, with five boundaries, off 100 deliveries! Congrats Slug! #ZIMvSL #TestSeriespic.twitter.com/Czyn6FQKm0— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 19, 2020
Sri Lanka are looking for a lift after losing in Pakistan last month, while Zimbabwe are impeded in this series by the loss of paceman Tendai Chatara to a bicep injury.
Nirbhaya Rape-Murder Case: Five Reasons Why February 1 Hanging Is Not Possible
Amid Protests, Bill Introduced In Andhra Pradesh Assembly To Aid Plan For 3 Capitals
Delhi Polls: Kejriwal To File Nomination On Tuesday After Huge Roadshow Causes Delay
Watch: At Pro-CAA Rally In MP, Women Officials Get Assaulted After Thrashing Protesters
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Hails KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan As India Fend Off Australia To Square Series
5th-Generation Dynast Rahul Gandhi Stands No Chance Against Self-Made Narendra Modi: Ramachandra Guha
NIA Files Case Against J&K Cop Davinder Singh Caught With Militants