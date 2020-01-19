ZIM Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: Craig Ervine Back In Familiar Routine For Zimbabwe

January 21, 2020
Poshan
Craig Ervine helped Zimbabwe have the best of the opening day of their Test series against Sri Lanka in Harare

Omnisport 19 January 2020
Zimbabwe batsman Craig Ervine plays a shot during the test cricket match against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club, Sunday, Jan, 19, 2020.
AP Photo
2020-01-19T23:27:31+0530

Craig Ervine demonstrated his liking for Sri Lankan bowling as he helped Zimbabwe enjoy the best of day one in Harare, where a two-Test series got underway on Sunday.

The 34-year-old achieved his highest Test score against the Sri Lankans in Colombo back in July 2017, when his 160 in the first innings was overshadowed by a sensational run chase by the hosts.

In that high-tempo match, Sri Lanka were set 388 for victory and reached the target with four wickets in hand, but this was very different Test cricket, with a pedestrian run rate seeing Zimbabwe take baby steps to 189-2 in 84 overs.

This was the home side's first Test action since November 2018, and a first at home since a year previous to that.

Openers Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza made 55 and 63 respectively to set a solid platform, their stand of 96 spanning 50.1 overs, with left-hander Ervine stepping up the pace slightly on his way to 55 not out by stumps, striking three sixes along the way.

The trio claimed a slice of history - it was the first time Zimbabwe's top three have all scored fifties in the same innings of a Test.

Ervine was unbeaten alongside Brendan Taylor (13 not out) at the end of the day.

Sri Lanka are looking for a lift after losing in Pakistan last month, while Zimbabwe are impeded in this series by the lost of paceman Tendai Chatara to a bicep injury.

