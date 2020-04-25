Yuvraj Singh Feels Cricket Should Resume Only When Coronavirus Is Completely Eradicated

April 25, 2020
Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted leading the national boards to contemplate resuming the game in empty stadiums, without fans.

PTI 25 April 2020
Yuvraj Singh feels a player already has to deal with an intense pressure while on the field and the thinking about the virus will draw the attention away from focussing on the game.
Former India star Yuvraj Singh wants cricket to resume only when the world becomes COVD-19 free as players' health and safety should be paramount for the custodians of the game.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

"My personal opinion is that first we need to defend our countries, the world from coronavirus," Yuvraj said at 'The Doosra' podcast on BBC.

"It needs to be completely eradicated or come down 90-95 per cent because if it keeps on increasing the players will be afraid to come out to the path, go to the field, go to the dressing rooms or changing rooms," he added.

The 2011 World Cup hero feels a player already has to deal with an intense pressure while on the field and the thinking about the virus will draw the attention away from focussing on the game.

"Already as a player, when you are representing you country, club ,you are under a lot of pressure. You don't want the fear of coronavirus around you while playing."

"Like when you are putting on your gloves, you are sweating.. you are batting and you want to eat a banana but some other guy is holding the banana and you 'I think I don't want to eat that banana'," Yuvraj said.

"You don't want those questions in your head while playing. You need to concentrate on the ball etc. That's my opinion. The world can feel free to discuss on that," he added.

