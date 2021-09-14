Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66
FILE - In this July 31, 1980 file photo, Yuriy Sedykh of the Soviet Union prepares to throw the hammer to win the gold medal and set new world and Olympic records at the Moscow Olympics. | AP Photo

Sedykh threw a world record 86.74 meters at the European Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, a mark which still stands.

Trending

Yuriy Sedykh, Hammer Throw World Record Holder, Dies At 66
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T20:19:07+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 8:19 pm

Yuriy Sedykh, a two-time Olympic champion in the hammer throw whose world record from 1986 still stands, has died. He was 66. (MORE SPORTS NEWS)

The Russian track and field federation said Sedykh died early Tuesday following a heart attack.

"Deeply mourn the loss of Yuriy Sedykh," World Athletics senior vice president and pole vault great Sergei Bubka wrote on Twitter. “For me, Yuriy was a friend, a wise mentor.”

Sedykh won gold at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, but missed the 1984 Los Angeles Games because of a Soviet boycott. He returned to win a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and won a world title in 1991.

Sedykh threw a world record 86.74 meters at the European Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, a mark which still stands. At this year's Tokyo Olympics, all 12 finalists in the men's hammer were born after Sedykh set the record.

Sedykh made his huge throw at a time when track and field was starting to realize the scale of performance-enhancing drug use.

Former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov wrote in a book last year that Sedykh was “a huge steroid abuser" who benefited from a Soviet cover-up. Rodchenkov said one of Sedykh's samples contained such large traces of the steroid stanozolol that it contaminated laboratory equipment.

Sedykh denied doping. In a 2015 interview with Russian newspaper Sport Express, Sedykh said athletes' big throws in the 1980s were because of better coaching and the Soviet Union's intensive talent scouting program.

After retiring, Sedykh worked in France as a physical education teacher. He was married to another Soviet world record holder, shot putter Natalya Lisovskaya. Their daughter Alexia won hammer gold for France at the 2010 Youth Olympics.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Other Sports Obituaries Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Pakistan To Tour Bangladesh After Five Years - Check Full Schedule

Davis Cup: Low Bounce And Not-so-fast Court Surprises Indian Team In Finland

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Sign Aussie Defender Tomislav Mrcela

Durand Cup 2021: FC Bengaluru United Beat Mohammedan Sporting, Finish Top Of Group A

Lasith Malinga, Sri Lanka Legend, Quits Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: SL Set 121-run Target For SA

Biennial Football World Cup: Asian Confederation Welcomes FIFA's Consultation Process

Indian Premier League: E-bidding For New IPL Teams Planned On October 17

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing Review: Indian Coaching Staff Could Be Overhauled After World Championships

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Tokyo Olympic Medal Just The Beginning For Indian Hockey: Shamsher Singh

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Count On Vinicius Junior After Failed Attempt To Sign Kylian Mbappe

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Women's ODI Rankings: Lizelle Lee joins Mithali Raj At The Top

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

NHRC Sends Notices To Four States After Complaints Against Farmer Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Exports rose 45.8% to touch US$33.28 Billion in August 2021, trade deficit widened to touch US$13.8 billion

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/