August 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Yulimar Rojas Sets World Record To Win Tokyo Olympic Women's Triple Jump

Yulimar Rojas Sets World Record To Win Tokyo Olympic Women's Triple Jump

Rojas finished with a mark of 15.67 metres to break a record set in 1995 by Inessa Kravets of Ukraine

Associated Press (AP) 01 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Yulimar Rojas Sets World Record To Win Tokyo Olympic Women's Triple Jump
Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, celebrates after winning the final of the women's triple jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Yulimar Rojas Sets World Record To Win Tokyo Olympic Women's Triple Jump
outlookindia.com
2021-08-01T21:52:45+05:30

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the women's triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 metres to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.

Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze with a national record of 14.87. (AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Delivered 200% In Her Defence In Bronze Medal Match, Says Coach Park Tae-Sang

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos