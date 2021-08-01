Yulimar Rojas Sets World Record To Win Tokyo Olympic Women's Triple Jump

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the women's triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News
Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 metres to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.
Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze with a national record of 14.87. (AP)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely