Yulimar Rojas Sets World Record To Win Tokyo Olympic Women's Triple Jump

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt Sunday to win the women's triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.



Rojas already had the gold medal assured when she took the last of her six attempts, finishing with a mark of 15.67 metres to break a record set in 1995. Inessa Kravets of Ukraine held the record at 15.50.



Rojas broke the Olympic record of 15.39 with her first attempt in the final. The two-time world champion won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.



Patricia Mamona of Portugal took silver with a national record of 15.01 meters. Ana Peleteiro of Spain won bronze with a national record of 14.87. (AP)

