Yarra Valley Classic: Garbine Muguruza Sets Up Blockbuster Ash Barty Final In Australian Open Tune-up

Garbine Muguruza continued her impressive form to book a meeting with Ash Barty in the Yarra Valley Classic final. (More Tennis News)

Muguruza, the Spanish sixth seed at the WTA 500 event, crushed Marketa Vondrousova 6-1 6-0 on Saturday.

The two-time grand slam champion has lost just 10 games in four matches on her way to the final.

Muguruza lost just eight points on serve against Vondrousova while converting five of 11 break points.

On a mission @GarbiMuguruza wastes no time in a straight sets win over Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-0.#YarraValleyWTA pic.twitter.com/1hJonH8Rl5 — wta (@WTA) February 6, 2021

She will meet Barty in the final after the Australian benefited from Serena Williams' withdrawal as the 23-time grand slam winner deals with a shoulder injury.

Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka also withdrew on Saturday from the Gippsland Trophy and Grampians Trophy respectively.

At the Grampians Trophy, Anett Kontaveit was given a passage into the semi-finals, where Maria Sakkari awaits after her 6-4 6-2 win over Angelique Kerber.

Jennifer Brady and Ann Li will meet in the other semi after wins over Barbora Krejcikova and Sorana Cirstea respectively.

That tournament will unusually not have a final, the WTA announced, due to time running out before the Australian Open begins. Thursday's play was cancelled as a precautionary measure after a case of COVID-19 involving a worker from a hotel that had housed quarantining tennis stars.

Elise Mertens will play the Gippsland Trophy final after Osaka's withdrawal, with the Belgian to face Kaia Kanepi, who overcame Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 7-6 (8-6) to reach her first WTA decider since 2013.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine