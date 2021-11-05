Xavi Makes Emotional Return To Camp Nou As New Barcelona Head Coach

Xavi has completed his emotional return to Barcelona from Al-Sadd as the new head coach replacing Ronald Koeman, the Qatari club confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)

Barcelona, after sacking Koeman, were looking for a new coach and Xavi was the front-runner to fill the void created by the Dutchman.

It was reported on Thursday that a Barcelona delegation was at Al-Sadd to negotiate to bring the club legend as the captain of the sinking ship. Xavi too was eager to return to Camp Nou and informed his desire to return to Spain to his Qatari employers.

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. pic.twitter.com/3FvCOdYl5X — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #76 Al Sadd SC | ÙÂÂØ§Ø¯ÙÂÂ Ø§ÙÂÂØ³Ø¯ (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021

“The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success,” Al-Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in statement.

“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way,” the statement added.

Barcelona has played two games under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan, who took over following the firing of Koeman with the team struggling both in the La Liga and the Champions League. Barcelona’s next game is on Saturday at Celta Vigo.

The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping the club win 25 titles in 17 seasons, including four European Cups. He was also key to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Since then, he has been at Al-Sadd, first as a player and then as its coach. Meanwhile, Barcelona are yet to announce the return of Xavi.