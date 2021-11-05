Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Xavi Makes Emotional Return To Camp Nou As New Barcelona Head Coach

Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping the club win 25 titles in 17 seasons and replaces Dutchman Ronald Koeman at the helm.

Xavi Makes Emotional Return To Camp Nou As New Barcelona Head Coach
It remains to be seen whether Xavi will be in charge of Barcelona on Saturday's in their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo. | File photo

Trending

Xavi Makes Emotional Return To Camp Nou As New Barcelona Head Coach
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T17:28:10+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 5:28 pm

Xavi has completed his emotional return to Barcelona from Al-Sadd as the new head coach replacing Ronald Koeman, the Qatari club confirmed on Friday. (More Football News)

Barcelona, after sacking Koeman, were looking for a new coach and Xavi was the front-runner to fill the void created by the Dutchman.

It was reported on Thursday that a Barcelona delegation was at Al-Sadd to negotiate to bring the club legend as the captain of the sinking ship. Xavi too was eager to return to Camp Nou and informed his desire to return to Spain to his Qatari employers.

“The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success,” Al-Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in statement.

“Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way,” the statement added.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Barcelona has played two games under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan, who took over following the firing of Koeman with the team struggling both in the La Liga and the Champions League. Barcelona’s next game is on Saturday at Celta Vigo.

The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping the club win 25 titles in 17 seasons, including four European Cups. He was also key to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Since then, he has been at Al-Sadd, first as a player and then as its coach. Meanwhile, Barcelona are yet to announce the return of Xavi.

Tags

Koushik Paul Ronald Koeman Qatar Barcelona Football FC Barcelona La Liga Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Players Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Players Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Where To See AUS Vs WI Live - Full Details

Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SA Live - Full Details

ENG Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: Confident England Look To Dash South Africa’s Semifinal Hopes

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

Lanka Premier League T20: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi Register For LPL 2021 Player Draft

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Lose Three Wickets After Steady Start

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Lose Three Wickets After Steady Start

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Delhi Pollution Row: AAP Govt Accuses BJP Of Flouting Cracker Ban, Blames Spike In Stubble-Burning For Poor AQI

Vikas Pathak / A day after pollution levels soared after Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the BJP of ‘having ensured’ that crackers were burst in Delhi despite a ban on crackers.

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal

Ashwani Sharma / Under its ‘Mission Repeat -2022’ strategy, the BJP has now set its eyes upon Uttarakhand, the hill state in the vicinity with barely two months to go before assembly polls.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement