WTC Final: Ravichandran Ashwin Ends World Test Championship Cycle As Leading Wicket-taker

June 24, 2021
Ashwin ended up with 71 wickets and four five-wicket hauls in the WTC with seven for 145 being his best in an innings.

PTI 24 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:20 am
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the third day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
AP Photo/Ian Walton
outlookindia.com
2021-06-24T11:20:05+05:30

Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu off-spinner achieved the feat during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which was his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC. His 71st victim was New Zealand opener Devon Conway.

Ashwin picked up two wickets each in the first (2/28) and second innings (2/17) in the final.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand won the first WTC after defeating India by eight wickets.

Ashwin ended up with four five-wicket hauls in the WTC with seven for 145 being his best in an innings. He also scored 324 runs with a century to boot.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins with 70 wickets to his name from 14 Tests finished second on the list, while English speedster Stuart Broad finished third on the list with 69 scalps from 17 Tests.

Then it was New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who both had 56 wickets each to their names in this cycle.

