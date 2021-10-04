Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Wrestling Worlds: Rohit Reaches Bronze Play-off; Pinki In Semis

However, Satywart Kadian (97kg) and Sushil (70kg) lost their qualification rounds.

Wrestling Worlds: Rohit Reaches Bronze Play-off; Pinki In Semis
Rohit pins down Turkey's Selahattin Kilicsallaya. He will face Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir in the bronze play-off. | Courtesy: Twitter (@wrestlingtvIND)

Trending

Wrestling Worlds: Rohit Reaches Bronze Play-off; Pinki In Semis
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T16:55:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 4:55 pm

Indian wrestler Rohit pulled off a smart four-pointer en route to a technical superiority win over Turkey's Selahattin Kilicsallayan to progress to the 65kg bronze medal play-off while Pinki reached the women's 55kg semifinals at the World Championship in Oslo, Norway on Monday. (More Sports News)

Rohit took the mat for his repechage round and initially struggled to find an attacking move as he was largely busy defending and was trailing 1-2.

However, towards the end of the first period, he employed a double-leg attack and converted that into a pointer to take a 5-2 lead. His style changed dramatically in the second period as he made move after move to take a winning lead.

He will face Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir in the bronze play-off in the evening session.

However, Satywart Kadian (97kg) and Sushil (70kg) lost their qualification rounds to Korea's Minwon Seo and Georgia's Zurabi Iakobishvili, respectively.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Kadian scored all of his six points by pushing his opponent out while Seo also had six points but was declared winner on the criteria of having scored a bigger point move. He had two 2-pointers.

The only point Sushil scored in his 1-5 defeat was on the passivity of stronger-looking Iakabishvili, who gradually took control of the bout with his agility and strength.

In the women's competition, Pinki was confident in her 5-0 win over Korea's Kim Soyeon in the qualification round and later pinned Kazakhstan's Aisha Ualishan to progress to semifinals.

She got her point on passivity of Ualishan and then pushed her out before copping a passivity point to lead 2-1 at breather. Using her immense strength, Pinki pushed the Kazakh on the mat from standing position for a two-pointer and kept a strong hold of her rival to get a win by fall.

In the 62kg category, Sangeeta Phogat made a confident start by beating Germany's Luisa Niemesch 5-2, but lost her close pre-quarterfinal 4-6 to Brazil's Lais Nunes De Oliveira.

Sangeeta, who is making a comeback to competitive wrestling after three years following knee issues, effected some splendid double leg attacks in both her bouts but lost points on counter attacks and also ran out of steam against the Brazilian.

Tags

PTI Oslo Norway Wrestling Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: England To Decide Ashes Fate, ECB Says 'Health And Wellbeing At The Forefront'

AUS Vs ENG: England To Decide Ashes Fate, ECB Says 'Health And Wellbeing At The Forefront'

'In My Mind' India Have Won England Series 2-1, Says Rohit Sharma

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’

London Marathon: Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei Emerge Triumphant

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

‘Important For Us Not To Overreact, Overcorrect’, Says Kane Williamson After KKR Loss

Out-Of-Form KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Hopes To Do Justice Soon In IPL 2021 Business End

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

Read More from Outlook

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Kamalika Ghosh / An investigation carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how elites of 91 countries found ways to hide their financial assets from scrutiny.

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh To Families Of Slain Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt Announces Compensation Of Rs 45 Lakh To Families Of Slain Farmers

Vikash Pathak / After the deaths of eight persons – including four farmers and some workers of the BJP – at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait reached the district late Sunday night after clearing police barriers.

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Preetha Nair / Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems.

Advertisement