Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo

Ravinder, a junior World Championships silver medallist, gave a good account of himself by defeating defending champion Beka Lomtadze in an earlier round.

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo
Ravinder stands a chance to compete in the bronze medal bout via repechage. | Screengrab: Twitter

Trending

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder Loses In Quarterfinals As Indian Grapplers Disappoint In Oslo
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T20:23:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 8:23 pm

Indian wrestler Ravinder stunned defending champion Beka Lomtadze before being outclassed by American Daton Duain Fix in the 61kg quarterfinals even as three of his compatriots fizzled out in the qualification rounds of the World Championships in Oslo, Norway on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Ravinder, who won a silver medal in the junior world championship in August, gave a good account of himself in his three 61kg bouts.

Yash Tunir (74kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg) and Anirudh (125kg) could not get past the qualification rounds in their respective categories to make an early exit from the competition.

Ravinder began with a technical superiority win over Korea's Kim Sunggwon and then returned to the mat to shock 2019 world champion Lomtadze, who ran out of steam as the bout progressed.

In the first period, only two push-out points were scored with Ravinder leading on last-point scored criteria. He lost another point for stepping out but grabbed lead with a take-down move against the Georgian.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Lomtadze was struggling to catch his breath and Ravinder took full advantage of his rival's lack of stamina. He effected a throw to consolidate his lead and earned another point when referee cautioned the Georgian for taking too much time to get on to his feet.

However, the super quick American proved too good for Ravinder, who lost his quarterfinal by technical superiority. A flurry of gut-wrench moves followed from Fix, who finished the bout inside two minutes.

The 74kg contender Yash was outplayed 0-7 by Russia's Timur Bizhoev. Yash hardly made any move as he stayed in his shell without attacking his opponent.

In the 86kg, national champion Sandeep Mann fought hard before losing 4-5 to Korea's Kim Gwanuk.

In the 125kg, Anirudh bowed out with a 3-9 defeat against Egypt's Hemida Youssif.

Tags

PTI Oslo Norway Other Sports Wrestling Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Mumbai Cricket Association To Handover Wankhede Hospitality Box To Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai Cricket Association To Handover Wankhede Hospitality Box To Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma Blames Batters For Mumbai Indians' Defeat Against Delhi Capitals In IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin Help Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets

SAFF Championship 2021: All The Matches Will Be Tough, Reckons India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink Ball Test: India Dictate Terms On Day 3, Australia Trail By 234 Runs

Live Cricket Scores, RR Vs CSK, IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maiden Century Powers Chennai To 189/4

IPL 2021, KKR Vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders Face Sunrisers Hyderabad In Must-win Game

IPL 2021, RCB Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Have Task Cut Out Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Dancers Practice Garba Ahead Of Navratri Festival

Advertisement

More from Sports

Durand Cup 2021 Football Final, Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Streaming And On Live TV

Durand Cup 2021 Football Final, Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Where To See Live Streaming And On Live TV

Neeraj Chopra Woos Fans With His Javelin Throw Skills, Underwater - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra Woos Fans With His Javelin Throw Skills, Underwater - WATCH

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets - Highlights

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Four Wickets - Highlights

Hockey India Names 30 Members For Senior Men’s National Camp

Hockey India Names 30 Members For Senior Men’s National Camp

Read More from Outlook

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement