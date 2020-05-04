May 04, 2020
World Swimming Championships Postponed To 2022 With New Dates, To Be Held In Japan

The World Swimming Championships had been scheduled for July 16-August 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics.

PTI 04 May 2020
The date was moved forward a year after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed from 2020 until 2021.
File Photo
The postponed-World Swimming Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on May 13-29, 2022, the governing body of world swimming said on Monday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The swimming championships had been scheduled for July 16-Aug. 1, 2021, which clashed with the new Olympics dates.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned," FINA President Julio Maglione said in a statement.

The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23, 2021. They are followed by the Paralympic Games opening on Aug. 24.

