World Cup Archery: India Women's Recurve Team Beats Mexico To Win Gold - WATCH

This was India's fifth recurve women’s team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai- 2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously

PTI 25 April 2021
Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point.
Indian women's recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 (27-26) in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point and claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.

This is Deepika's fifth World Cup stage event team gold medal.

Deepika showed utmost composure to drill a perfect 10 in the final arrow of the shoot-off to put pressure on the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist Aida Roman who needed a nine but only to drift away for a poor eight score.

This was India's fifth recurve women’s team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai- 2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously.

