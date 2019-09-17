﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  World Boxing Championships: Satish Kumar, Duryodhan Negi Crash Out Of Tournament

World Boxing Championships: Satish Kumar, Duryodhan Negi Crash Out Of Tournament

Duryodhan Negi lost to Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the second round, while Satish Kumar went down 0-5 to Richard Torrez of the USA in his opening-round bout at the World Men's Boxing Championships.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
World Boxing Championships: Satish Kumar, Duryodhan Negi Crash Out Of Tournament
Duryodhan Negi, a former boxing national champion, was competing in his maiden world championship. He lost 1-4 to Jordan's Zeyad Eashash.
Twitter
World Boxing Championships: Satish Kumar, Duryodhan Negi Crash Out Of Tournament
outlookindia.com
2019-09-17T10:54:50+0530

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) paid for sluggish starts as India endured a winless outing in the World Men's Boxing Championships on Monday (September 16). 

Negi lost to Jordan's Zeyad Eashash in the second round, while former Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar went down 0-5 to Richard Torrez of the USA in his opening-round bout.

Negi, a former national champion, was competing in his maiden world championship. He lost 1-4 to the sixth seed.

The first round belonged to Eashash as he managed to pierce Negi's defences with lusty right straights. The standout feature of Eashash's game was the power of his punches.

ALSO READ: BFI Should Not Have Selection Trials For Proven Performers - Mary Kom

Negi recovered in the second round with well-placed body blows and right hooks of his own but Eashash was a step ahead of the Indian in terms of overall pace and accuracy.

It wasn't the cleanest of fights and both the boxers had to be repeatedly told by the referee to avoid holding and keep their heads up. Eashash even got a warning.

Negi tried to claw back with an all-out aggressive approach in the final three minutes and even though the boxer from Jordan looked exhausted, he had just enough in the tank to pull through for a split verdict.

In the evening session, Satish just couldn't find his rhythm against Torrez, who was only a shade better in connecting his attacks.

In a slow-paced contest, both the boxers were guilty of holding and clinching too often. Torrez, however, managed to be the aggressor and caught Satish off-guard with his straight hits.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ekaterinburg (Russia) World Boxing Championships Boxing Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Scotland Rack Up Records In Massive T20 Win Over Netherlands
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters