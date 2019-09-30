Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  World Athletics Championships: Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay Team Finishes 7th In Final

World Athletics Championships: Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay Team Finishes 7th In Final

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team consisting of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah finished seventh in the final of the World Athletics Championships, at Doha.

PTI 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
World Athletics Championships: Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay Team Finishes 7th In Final
The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finished seventh overall on Sunday, clocking 3:15:77 in the final.
AP
World Athletics Championships: Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay Team Finishes 7th In Final
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T10:24:32+0530

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finished seventh in the final race of the World Championships with a season-best effort, at Doha.

(Sports News)

The team of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minutes 15.77 seconds to finish seventh in the field of eight countries on Sunday.

It was just a tad slower than the 3:15.71 clocked by the Indian team while winning gold in the Asian Games last year.

Anas began the race in lane number 8 and early in the second leg, Vismaya was running last. Third leg runner Jisna collided with a second leg runner of another country after collecting the baton from Vismaya, leading to the loss of crucial time though India was at the last spot by that time.

Noah recovered a bit but India ended at seventh in the end, ahead of Brazil.

United States took the gold in world record timing of 3:09.34 in the event which was making debut in the championships. Jamaica (3:11.78) and Bahrain (3:11.82) secured the silver and bronze respectively.

The Indian team had finished third in its heat and seventh overall on Saturday with timing of 3:16.14 to qualify for the finals, which had ensured a Tokyo Olympics berth for the country.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Other Sports Athletics Sports
Next Story : Shikhar Dhawan Taunts Pakistan, Cricket Star Jumps Into Political Rivalry
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement